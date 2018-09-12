Actor Mansoor Ali Khan not permitted to test EVMs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Pil plea from actor Mansoor Ali Khan to permit him to test the electronic voting machines (EVMs) with the help of experts in the field to demonstrate that tampering is possible, was dismissed by Madras High Court.

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad dismissed the PIL on Tuesday.

In his PIL, Mansoor prayed for a direction to the State Election Commission to permit him to test/work out the EVMs for a continuous period of seven days with the aid of experts/technically skilled people in the field, under the supervision of a retired judge of the Supreme Court or the High Court to prove that tampering has been taking place in the voting process.

When the ballot system was in existence, there were no high-level complaints, apart from counting mistakes. However, ever since the EVMs were introduced, the entire election process has gone far away from the general public and has reached the influential parties, which use it at their whims and fancies in collusion with the bureaucrats in the Election Commission, to ensure their victory, he alleged.

Alleged tampering in voting process

