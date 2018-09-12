Home States Tamil Nadu

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan not permitted to test EVMs

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad dismissed the PIL on Tuesday.

Published: 12th September 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Pil plea from actor Mansoor Ali Khan to permit him to test the electronic voting machines (EVMs) with the help of experts in the field to demonstrate that tampering is possible, was dismissed by Madras High Court.

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad dismissed the PIL on Tuesday.
In his PIL, Mansoor prayed for a direction to the State Election Commission to permit him to test/work out the EVMs for a continuous period of seven days with the aid of experts/technically skilled people in the field, under the supervision of a retired judge of the Supreme Court or the High Court to prove that tampering has been taking place in the voting process.

When the ballot system was in existence, there were no high-level complaints, apart from counting mistakes. However, ever since the EVMs were introduced, the entire election process has gone far away from the general public and has reached the influential parties, which use it at their whims and fancies in collusion with the bureaucrats in the Election Commission, to ensure their victory, he alleged.

Alleged tampering in voting process

In his PIL, Mansoor prayed for a direction to the State Election Commission to permit him to test/work out the EVMs with the aid of experts/technically skilled people, under the supervision of a retired judge to prove that tampering has been taking place in voting process

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mansoor Ali Khan EVMs Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival