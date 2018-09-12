DMK challenges Minister Velumani for open debate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party, DMK, on Tuesday came out with a counter challenge to Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Special Programmes Implementation SP Velumani over corruption charges regarding award of contracts.

Hours after the Minister, in an interaction with mediapersons in New Delhi, threw a challenge to DMK president MK Stalin whether he was ready to quit his party post if he failed to prove the charges, DMK fielded its Rajya Sabha member and senior lawyer RS Bharathi to take him on.

“I have already submitted evidences with a petition to the DVAC to nail Minister SP Velumani. I am ready to prove the charges,” he told reporters here.

He also challenged Velumani whether he was ready for an open debate on the corruption charges levelled by DMK.

“The Minister’s brother SP Anbarasan was awarded a contract worth `15 crore in Coimbatore Corporation. I have evidence. If they disprove me, they are free to sue me in a court,” Bharathi said. He also alleged that irregularities were committed in awarding a `100-crore contract for strengthening the Electricity Board office located on Anna Salai and noted that with this huge amount a new building could be constructed.

Bharathi had submitted a petition to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption alleging corruption charges against Velumani and demanding registration of a case. Stalin demanded his immediate removal from the Cabinet.