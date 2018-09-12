Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK Leader Stalin accuses Minister Thangamani of corruption

Holding Electricity Minister P Thangamani responsible for the power shortage, he accused him of inefficient administration and indulging in corruption.

M K Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alleging that huge financial irregularities was committed in the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday stated that unannounced power cut had been effected in several places in the State, leaving the public, industrial units and farmers to suffer.

“The power demand stands at 13,260 MW but the supply is 10,000 MW. As a result, there is a shortfall of 3,260 MW. Even though 1,600 MW power is purchased, the power utility is still grappling with a shortage of 1500 MW,” he said in a statement.

Holding Electricity Minister P Thangamani responsible for the power shortage, he accused him of inefficient administration and indulging in corruption.

“Former Minister for Electricity Natham R Vishwanathan and the incumbent P Thangamani have committed an unpardonable betrayal to the people by pushing the TANGEDCO into utter darkness through
corruption running into Rs1 lakh crore,” Stalin charged.

