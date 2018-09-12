Home States Tamil Nadu

‘No deadline for Guv to decide on freeing convicts’

However, he expressed the hope that the Governor would give his nod for the release of the convicts.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday said the State government cannot set a time-frame for the Governor to decide on the  recommendation made by the State Cabinet to  release the seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case since he is a Constitutional authority.  However, he expressed the hope that the Governor would give his nod for the release of the convicts.

D Jayakumar

“The recommendation of the State Cabinet reflects the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu. As such, we hope that the Governor will respect the wishes of the people,” the minister said answering queries of reporters here after inspecting the venue for the September 30 valedictory of the birth centenary of the late Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran.

On the view of Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala that by recommending the release of the Rajiv murder case convicts, the Tamil Nadu government had adopted a soft approach towards terrorism, Jayakumar said, “The DMK is demanding the release of these convicts whereas its main alliance partner in Tamil Nadu is against it.  So, DMK president MK Stalin should exert pressure on the Congress to accept the release of these convicts.  If not, there is no need for the DMK to remain in alliance with the Congress. Obviously, it is an opportunism at display.”

Meanwhile, R Rajagopal, Secretary to the Governor, has returned to Chennai from Delhi.
Sources said that after sending the recommendation of the Cabinet to the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, the State government on Monday sent all files relevant to the release of these convicts to the Governor who, in turn, is expected to seek the legal view of the State Advocate General soon.

On the demand for reduction of VAT on petroleum products to reduce their prices in Tamil Nadu, the minister said, “As far as the AIADMK government is concerned, we cannot accept increasing the prices of petroleum products continuously. Though the Tamil Nadu government wishes to reduce the VAT, it has no revenue resources to do so.  On the other hand, the Centre has many revenue resources to reduce the excise duty to bring down the prices of petroleum products across the country.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
D Jayakumar Rajiv Gandhi murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival