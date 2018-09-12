Home States Tamil Nadu

NREGA: Tamil Nadu bags three awards for good show

A total of 228 national awards were given for outstanding work in rural development schemes.

Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani receiving best performance awards from Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani received three awards for the State’s performance in implementing MGNREGA schemes at the Ministry of Rural Development’s national awards function on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

The awards were given for the State’s performance in the ‘timely payment of wages’ and the payment of compensation in case of delay in payment, its initiatives under Geo-MGNREGA which reportedly allows access to data related to the numerous MGNREGA assets constructed by using photographs and geographic information system and also for its performance in Aadhaar seeding and conversion, the statement said.

