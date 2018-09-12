Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu bans e-cigarettes, prohibits online sale too

The ban covers distribution, trade, display, marketing, advertisement, use, import and possession of e-cigarettes as well, the GO dated September 3 said.

Published: 12th September 2018 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

E-Cigarette (File |Reuters)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Clamping down on use of e-cigarettes, the Tamil Nadu government has issued a government order banning its manufacture, sale and possession with immediate effect in the state.

"The government prohibits the manufacture, sale (including online sale), of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), knows as E-Cigarettes or by any other name or component with immediate effect in Tamil Nadu," the order said.

Listing the ill-effects of using e-cigarettes, the GO said it is a myth that it is less harmful than beedis and cigarettes.

The government order (GO) comes after Health Minister C Vijayabaskar's announcement on June 14 this year in the state Assembly that e-cigarettes would be banned.

The ban covers distribution, trade, display, marketing, advertisement, use, import and possession of e-cigarettes as well, the GO dated September 3 said.

The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has been instructed to strictly implement the order, the order said.

Listing the ill-effects of using e-cigarettes, the GO said it is a myth that it is less harmful than beedis and cigarettes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
e-cigarettes Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Smoking Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru