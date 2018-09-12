Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Three held for bid to kidnap ice cream vendor

Three men, who allegedly tried to kidnap a 33-year-old ice cream vendor in Mambalam, was arrested on Monday night.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men, who allegedly tried to kidnap a 33-year-old ice cream vendor in Mambalam, was arrested on Monday night.

Police said, “Munusamy was selling ice cream at T Nagar. Around 11.30 pm, three men who came in a car tried to kidnap the man and patrol police rushed to his rescue after hearing his screams. The cops nabbed the men and investigations revealed that the trio had tried to kidnap Munusamy after a verbal dispute with him.”

Chennai : A 44-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly hammering a woman to death in Chintadripet, owing to enmity, The woman was rushed to GH, where she was declared dead on arrival.

