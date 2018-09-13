Co-op polls: 4 panels to decide action

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four committees headed by retired High Court judges has been set up to decide on petitions of objections or complaints filed until August 3 against cooperative elections, said a notification signed by Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan on August 27.

Even as the inquiry into the jallikattu agitation is pending before the Justice Rajeswaran’s committee, he has been appointed as the chairperson for the committee set up in west zone with its headquarters in Coimbatore.

Collectors and joint registrars of Coimbatore and Tirupur districts have been nominated as committee members.