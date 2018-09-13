DMK’s mouthpiece 'Murasoli' editorial hardly appeals to Congress cadre

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An editorial in the DMK’s mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ has caused much heartburn among the cadre of the party’s ally Rahul Gandhi-led Congress. The article published on Wednesday has urged the opposition parties to organise a political front to take on the BJP’s alliance. But, the editorial didn’t mention the Congress leadership as part of the alliance.

On seeing that, the Congress cadre considered that the DMK‘s move would indirectly help the BJP and the party would be considered as the B team of the BJP. The editorial spoke about the national executive meeting of the BJP and their new slogan for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP’s national executive coined the party’s new slogan for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, “Ajey Bharat, Atal BJP”. It means ‘invincible India and steadfast BJP’. And Amit Shah said that if BJP won the 2019 parliamentary elections, the party would rule the country for next 50 years, the editorial elaborated.

The editorial further said, “Like the BJP, the opposition parties should come together and coin an opponent slogan to tackle the ruling national party. This should be done without any delay as it is the need of the hour.” The editorial ended with “Invincible India will come only by the secularism. Yet we expect a strong front to emerge to fulfil the goal (of secular India)”.

The editorial didn’t mention anything about the Congress leadership for tackling the BJP in the next Parliamentary elections.GK Muralidharan, general secretary of the Farmers Wing of the TNCC, told Express,” In Tamil Nadu, only two alliances have the possibility of attaining power in the state. Likewise, in India, either the Congress or the BJP has the capacity to attain power. If any secular party wants to prevent the BJP from attaining power, they should forge an alliance with the Congress. Other than that, there is no chance to topple the BJP government.