Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam launch TV channel for AIADMK

Published: 13th September 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam jointly launch ‘News J’ TV channel in Chennai on Wednesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday launched the official website and logo for ‘News J’ television channel, which will function as the mouthpiece of the ruling AIADMK. As of now, the programmes of this channel will be available round the clock at www.newsj.tv and very soon regular telecast will begin.

Besides, the news flashes of this channel will also be available in social media at - www.facebook.comnewsjtamil, www.twitter.comnewsjtamil, www.instagram.comnewsjtamil.On the occasion, Chief News Editor of the channel Susee Thirugnanam announced Green Marathon, a programme to plant one crore saplings across the State. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam handed over saplings to a few school children.

Stating that the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had launched a TV channel which had gone into the hands of people whom it ought not to have reached, Palaniswami said that the new TV channel will ensure the reach of welfare schemes and achievements of the AIADMK government to the people.”

He said that many channels telecast frequently when someone from opposition party levels a charge against government.  The NewsJ channel will make it easy to take the AIADMK government’s hard work and schemes to people, he added.

Panneerselvam said the people of State were waiting for a new experience from News J since they were tired of viewing one-sided news hiding the facts.

