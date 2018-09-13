Friction between DMK, Congress over poor Bharat Bandh show?

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The September 10 Bharat Bandh, called separately by the Congress and the Left parties, miserably failed to make much impact in Tamil Nadu despite the cause, for which it was observed, was acceptable to all. Lack of coordination among the constituents of the DMK-led alliance, of which the Congress is the second major partner, is cited as the main factor that led to the strike turning a damp squib.

Top leaders of the CPM and CPI, along with their cadre, staged a road roko here, stealing the show on the bandh day, in contrast to the Congress-led demonstration held in the evening at Chepauk that failed to be impressive.

The DMK’s slipshod approach to the Bandh was stated to have resulted in making it a poor show, leaving a sour taste in the mouth of the Congressmen. Their sentiment was reflected by the party’s South Chennai district president ‘Karate’ Thiyagarajan when he pointed the fingers to the absence of a big leader from the DMK, despite a few leaders smelling a motive behind his utterance.

Several reasons are cited for the fresh round of bitterness between the DMK and the Congress.

DMK sources said that Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar failed to have prior consultations with their party president MK Stalin. He had only called him up over mobile phone.

But Thirunavukkarasar said that he talked to Stalin over phone because he was camping in New Delhi and was left with very little time to have consultation in person.

“I was in New Delhi on the day. Since there wasn’t much time, I called up Stalin over phone and discussed the matter. He promised to send his party’s representative since he had to chair a meeting of district secretaries,” the TNCC president told Express.

The DMK’s negligent and insipid attitude has triggered rumblings in the national party despite the party’s State chief trying to downplay it. “It was definitely a snub to us. DMK leaders did not actively participate in the Bandh. The turnout for the demonstration from their side was also very poor,” lamented a senior Congress leader.

The fresh round of friction between the two parties has come at a time when they should have to take steps to strengthen their bond, besides strengthening alliance.

Yet, both Congress and DMK leaders sought to downplay the issue.While Thirunavukkarasar stated that the matter did not have any bearing on the alliance between the two parties, DMK’s organising secretary and Rajya Sabha member RS Bharathi said his party had been actively involved in the Bandh.

“Our party cadre actively participated in the Bharat Bandh. It is baseless to say we did not show much interest,” Bharathi said.He noted that his party could not send top leaders for the all-party meeting convened by the Congress and the demonstration only because of prior engagements. “I echo what Thirunavukkarasar had already said: The party matters and not the person who represents it,” Bharathi explained.