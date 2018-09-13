Home States Tamil Nadu

Just 2 fair price shops for 13,000 families in Perumbakkam: Study

This leads to families having to make several trips to ration shops because of irregular supply, having to forego their wages in parts or whole due to the time lost.

Published: 13th September 2018

ENDLESS LINE: A crowd outside one of the ration shops in the city.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are merely two functional fair price shops (FPS) for 13,000 families in the resettlement site in Perumbakkam, a report by advocacy group Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) revealed. It added that the two functional FPSs cater to around 1,500 cards each which leaves around 10,000 families who do not receive rations in their place of residence. This, when the population norms state that an FPS handles not more than 1,000 cards.

Meanwhile, resettlement colonies in Navalur and Gudapakkam have only one functional FPS each. Taking into account resettlement colonies in Perumbakkam, Navalur and Gudapakkam, the total population is around 63,600 for which population norms stipulate 26 shops. The number of functional shops, however, is four, the report said. 

On the supply of products, the report stated that in Perumbakkam and Navalur resettlement sites, families complained that measuring scales used in the shops were not accurate. This was found when families reportedly checked the weights of supplies in neighbouring shops. 

The report has also brought to light several malpractices in the fair price shops across resettlement sites. 
“In Perumbakkam, people have pointed out that only if soap is purchased, kerosene is supplied,” the report stated. Whereas in Navalur, only rice is available during all months and the others are supplied on a rotational basis. 

