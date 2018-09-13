Home States Tamil Nadu

Report sought over inaction against water exploiters in Tamil Nadu

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, before which a PIL petition from J Rajesh Kumar of Chennai came up, gave the direction on Wednesday.

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the district administrations of the State to submit reports on why they have not taken action against persons who are extracting and transporting groundwater illegally.

The PIL prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to take appropriate action against the persons, who are extracting and transporting groundwater without obtaining permission from the authorities concerned and selling to commercial establishments.

The bench said the Collectors of Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, covered under the Chennai Metropolitan Area Ground Water Regulation Act 1987, and other district Collectors covered under another GO should submit statements with regard to the complaints received and the action taken. 

According to petitioner, some persons in Vallur village in Tiruvallur district dug borewells and are drawing groundwater for commercial purpose without obtaining permission from the competent authorities. 
The petitioner prayed for a direction to the authorities to take appropriate action against the persons extracting and transporting groundwater illegally.

