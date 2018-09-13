Six-year-old girl mauled by pet dog in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A six-year-old girl admitted to a city hospital after a pet dog mauled her at home on Tuesday continued to remain in serious condition on Thursday.

The incident happened on Tuesday when Rithivika was all alone at home with her 9-year-old brother and her parents were away at work.

At around 7 in the evening, residents of Church Road in Saibaba Colony heard loud screams of the girl crying for help. There was no power in the locality when the incident took place. People gathered around the girl's house and tried to reach the parents. The girl's father was in Bengaluru for his work and the mother was able to reach only after half-an-hour.

"The girl's mother rushed in to the help of her daughter and found that their pet dog had mauled Rithvika," said R Gayathiri, a former corporation councillor.

The girl was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she was admitted to the ICU.

Rithivika's father Balaji said that she has undergone two surgeries so far and it will take a few more medical procedure for her to return back to normal. "The treatment cost would shoot up to Rs 5 lakh and we have been striving hard to make up the money," he said.

Doctors, who are treating Rithivika, have said in a statement that debridement and replacement of scalp have to be done apart from other treatment.