Tamil Nadu: New record in registration of documents on a single day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Registration department’s user-friendly portal, STAR 2.0 (Simplified and Transparent Administration of Registration 2.0), which eliminates the need for office visits by granting approvals online, registered 18,674 applications on Wednesday, the highest on a single day, according to a top registration official.

Citing figures, the official said that the Coimbatore Zone recorded the largest registration of 3,470 on a single day, followed by Chennai (3,344), Madurai (3,082), Salem (2,198), Tirunelveli (1648), Vellore (1636), Tiruchy (1331), Cuddalore (1191) and Tanjore (774).

The official said that the Simplified and Transparent Administration of Registration — STAR 2.0 Project, which ensures quick and transparent service, simplified process, elimination of middlemen and a pleasant experience about registration process, was launched by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami in February this year.

The official told Express that since the launch of the new portal, a total of 14.5 lakh registrations have been done with the highest being in Chennai (2.53 lakh) followed by Madurai (2.34 lakh) and Coimbatore (2.20 lakh). Tiruchy clocked 1.66 lakh registrations while Tirunelveli registered 1.57 lakh applications.

Under Star 2.0, people can create documents through online facilities available. The documents can be submitted to the Registration department officials online. Even the period for online download of encumbrance certificates has been extended from 30 years to 42 years. Earlier encumbrance certificates up to 1987 can be downloaded free of cost. Now, people can download these certificates up to 1975.