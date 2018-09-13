Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: New record in registration of documents on a single day

Under Star 2.0, people can create documents through online facilities available.

Published: 13th September 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Registration department’s user-friendly portal, STAR 2.0 (Simplified and Transparent Administration of Registration 2.0), which eliminates the need for office visits by granting approvals online, registered 18,674 applications on Wednesday, the highest on a single day, according to a top registration official.

Citing figures, the official said that the Coimbatore Zone recorded the largest registration of 3,470 on a single day, followed by Chennai (3,344), Madurai (3,082), Salem (2,198), Tirunelveli (1648), Vellore (1636), Tiruchy (1331), Cuddalore (1191) and Tanjore (774).

The official said that the Simplified and Transparent Administration of Registration — STAR 2.0 Project, which ensures quick and transparent service, simplified process, elimination of middlemen and a pleasant experience about registration process, was launched by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami in February this year.

The official told Express that since the launch of the new portal, a total of 14.5 lakh registrations have been done with the highest being in Chennai (2.53 lakh) followed by Madurai (2.34 lakh) and Coimbatore (2.20 lakh). Tiruchy clocked 1.66 lakh registrations while Tirunelveli registered 1.57 lakh applications.

Under Star 2.0, people can create documents through online facilities available. The documents can be submitted to the Registration department officials online. Even the period for online download of encumbrance certificates has been extended from 30 years to 42 years. Earlier encumbrance certificates up to 1987 can be downloaded free of cost. Now, people can download these certificates up to 1975.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Registration department Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru