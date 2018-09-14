Home States Tamil Nadu

11 caste Hindus and Dalits held in Krishnagiri over violence

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: As many as 11 people were arrested on Tuesday in Sanamangalam village, near Bagalur, in connection with incidents of violence between Dalits and caste Hindus on Monday, but only on Thursday did details of the matter come to the notice of the public elsewhere.

While six of those arrested are caste Hindus, five are Dalits. All 11, booked under IPC sections 147, 294 (b), 323, 324 and 506 (i) and 4 (1) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, have been remanded and lodged in the Salem Central Prison.

The incidents began with some caste Hindu youths allegedly abusing Harish (20), a Dalit youth, using filthy words and the caste slur, for allegedly driving his motorcycle rashly through the village. The altercation escalated, and from then, shops refused to sell provisions, milk and even medicines to Dalits, sources said. They have been living in fear since then.

A number of police personnel have been posed in Sanamangalam. When Express asked Special Sub-inspector Kuppusamy about the incident, he said he was unaware of the issue. He did not know for what purpose he was sent there, but was only orders from higher officials, Kuppusamy added.

In fact, Express found that most of the villagers were afraid of saying anything about the incident. They are even hesitant to go to the local provision store to buy necessities. The village has about 250 caste Hindus families and around 30 Dalit families.

A shop owner, Gopi, a caste Hindu, first refused to say anything but later said he had closed his shop on Monday and Tuesday, fearing caste Hindus. He started giving provisions to Dalits on Wednesday afternoon, after Express visited the village.

