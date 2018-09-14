DMK man Selvakumar held for attack on woman

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A month after a DMK worker was caught assaulting staff at a Chennai biriyani shop, CCTV footage of a former DMK councilor in Perambalur brutally attacking a woman emerged in the media and caused outrage on Thursday. The functionary, 46-year-old S Selvakumar, who had served as district panchayat councilor, was arrested by Perambalur police and suspended from the DMK.

In the video footage, he is seen attacking a woman identified as S Sathya, 40. It is learnt that she runs a salon in Perambalur. Selvakumar has a furniture store in the same town. Selvakumar had reportedly lent Sathya, a friend of 10 years, `5 lakh.

However after their friendship soured, he started demanding she repay him. On August 17, he went to the salon to ask for the money. As the duo argued, Selvakumar allegedly shoved and kicked her. The attack was recorded by the CCTV cameras. Sathya reportedly lodged a police complaint but no action was taken. On Thursday, the footage was leaked to media and broadcast on news channels, causing the party to face intense criticism. Perambalur police registered a case and arrested Selvakumar.

Meanwhile, DMK suspended him from the party. Party president MK Stalin issued a warning to cadre. “Those who indulge in atrocities and take law into their hands will face severe punishment under the party rules,” he said. Selvakumar alleged DMK town secretary Prabhakaran had leaked the video due to a personal vendetta.