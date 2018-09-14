M K Alagiri visits Sellur Raju’s house to condole death of his mother

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Setting aside political differences, expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri paid a visit to the residence of Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju, on Thursday, and expressed his condolences for the demise of the minister’s mother.

Minister Raju’s mother K Otchammal (95) died due to illness in August. On Thursday morning, Alagiri along with his supporters visited Minister Raju’s residence at Palam Station Road in Madurai.

During the visit, Alagiri garlanded and paid floral tribute to the photograph of Otchammal placed inside the house. He expressed his condolences to minister Raju and his family members.

Alagiri also had a brief conversation with the minister for a few minutes.

Addressing the media persons after his visit, Alagiri said, “I came to express my condolences and there is nothing like you expect.”

It is worth mentioning that, recently, while addressing the media persons, Sellur K Raju appreciated the work of Alagiri for organising a peace rally, from Anna Salai to Karunanidhi Memorial on Marina Beach, in which thousands of his supporters from across the State took part, though Alagiri did not hold any party posting for the past four years.