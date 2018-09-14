Home States Tamil Nadu

M K Alagiri visits Sellur Raju’s house to condole death of his mother

Minister Raju’s mother K Otchammal (95) died due to illness in August.

Published: 14th September 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

M K Alagiri interacting with Sellur K Raju at Sellur in Madurai on Thursday | k k sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Setting aside political differences, expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri paid a visit to the residence of Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju, on Thursday, and expressed his condolences for the demise of the minister’s mother.

Minister Raju’s mother K Otchammal (95) died due to illness in August. On Thursday morning, Alagiri along with his supporters visited Minister Raju’s residence at Palam Station Road in Madurai.
During the visit, Alagiri garlanded and paid floral tribute to the photograph of Otchammal placed inside the house. He expressed his condolences to minister Raju and his family members.
Alagiri also had a brief conversation with the minister for a few minutes.

Addressing the media persons after his visit, Alagiri said, “I came to express my condolences and there is nothing like you expect.”

It is worth mentioning that, recently, while addressing the media persons, Sellur K Raju appreciated the work of Alagiri for organising a peace rally, from Anna Salai to Karunanidhi Memorial on Marina Beach, in which thousands of his supporters from across the State took part, though Alagiri did not hold any party posting for the past four years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK M K Alagiri Alagiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend