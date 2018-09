Saturday’s power shutdown schedule

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on September 15 from 9am to 4pm due to maintenance works: Adyar Gandhi Nagar: 2,3,4 th Main road, 1,2,3 Canal cross road, 4th cross road, Crescent avenue road.

Gerugambakkam : Gerugambakkam, Kundrathur main road, Boomadevi Nagar, Pulianthope, Ambedkar st,Rapid nagar, Shakthi avenue, Palani Nagar, Golden Industrial, Babu Jagajeevan Ram st, MGR Sivaraj VOC st, part of panicherry.

Selaiyur: Santhiniketan colony, part of Madambakkam main road, Kamatchi nagar, Balaji nagar, IAF Quarters road, Prasanthi colony, Brindhavan nagar, Balaji nagar main road, Bhagavati nagar.

Injambakkam: Raguvaran Salai, Uthandi, Gandhi st VGP part-2, Srinivasan avenue, Ranganathan avenue.

Kandanchavadi MGR road : Millenia Realtors, Prince Foundations Ceedeeyes.

Nehru Nagar VSI Estate: Entire KPK nagar, Nehru nagar 1st main road, 9,12,13,14 th link st Venkateswara colony, Nehru Nagar, 2nd link road Nehru nagar.

PTK Nagar VSI rural area : PTK nagar, Tiruvanmiyur, part of OM road, SRP tools, Rajiv st, Kottivakkam VSI Estate phase - II (SRP Tools), Navin apartment.

Perungulathur: New Perungalathur, parts of Old Perungalathur, Peerkankaranai, Mudhichur and West Tambaram & camp; Irumbuliyur, Vandalur section office network area of Sadhanandhapuram, Alapakkam and SSM nagar(part).

Kadaperi: Umayalpuram, Lakshimipuram, 1 to 7 main road, New colony 3, 8, 12,13 and 14th cross st, New colony, Annai indra nagar, part of MEPZ, Naidu shop road, Church road, Dasan st, Panchayat market, part of Radhanagar main road, Sannathi st, Rajaram st, Vivekananda st, Krishnasamy st, Viswanathan st, Odai st, Selavaraj st, Nagathamman koil st, Viswakaram, Suguna colony, Zamin Royapettai, Kumarapuram, Padmanaban st, Senthil nagar, Surya avenue, Arul Murugan Ramamoorthy nagar, Mayilarasunagar, part of Bemilicheri High road,Pillayar koil st, Kurinji nagar.

Kovilambakkam: S. Kolathur main road, Periya Kovilampakkam, Viduthalai nagar, Maxworth nagar, Sadasivam avenue, Radha nagar, Sowmiya nagar, Babu nagar, Vimala nagar, Ishwariya Garden, Gayathri nagar, Sivakami nagar, Big st, Balaji nagar, Renga nagar, Ambal nagar, Part of Medavakkam main road, Thenmozhi nagar, Gandhi road, Pillayar koil st, part of 200 feet road, Anbu nagar, Devendran nagar, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Baskar nagar, Sarojammal nagar, Kumar nagar, Kirupananda Variyar st, part of Soundararajan nagar, Balamurugan nagar.

Thirumudivakkam: Part of Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate, Thirumudivakkam Village, Pazhanthandalam, Erumaiyur, Somangalam, Naduveerapattu, Varadharajapuram.

Pallavaram : Arumalai Chavadi, Thirusoolam village, Subam nagar, Samy nagar, Union Carbide colony, Kannadi veli, Muthamizh nagar, Cantonment pallavaram.

Pammal: Nagalkeni, Akkeswarer colony, Sivasankaran nagar, Anna salai part, Sangam road, Lakshmipuram part.