Tamil Nadu: Two held in Erode cracker blast case

By Express News Service

ERODE: The police have arrested two persons in connection with Wednesday’s firecracker explosion in the city, in which three were killed on the spot.

The two men, Sugumaran (45), owner of the shop where the incident took place, and Thangamuthu (40) of Vadugapatti, Arachalur, who was illegally making the crackers, the banned ‘vengaya vedi’ (kal vedi) type, were arrested on Thursday by a police team headed by Erode Town DSP V Radhakrishnan.

After his arrest, the police found from Sugumaran that both he and one Murugan used to sell crackers illegally.