Terms of Reference granted for TAMIN to expand granite mining

CHENNAI: An Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of Union Environment Ministry has recommended for grant of standard Terms of Reference (ToR) for State-owned Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited (TAMIN) to expand colour granite mining near Kalakadu Mundandurai from 1,200 cubic metres to 3,100 cbm per annum.

The proposal was considered under violation category as per ministry’s notification dated March 14, 2017, wherein violators are given an opportunity to get post-facto environment clearance.

TAMIN had enhanced production of white granite mining at Pappankulam village in Ambasamudram taluk in Tirunelveli district without prior environment clearance as per Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006. The EAC, after detailed deliberation on the proposal, confirmed the case to be in violation of the EIA Notification, 2006. It has asked State government and TNPCB to take action against TAMIN under section 19 of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and said no consent to operate to be issued till the project got environmental clearance.

As ToR was issued for undertaking EIA and preparation of Environment Management Plan (EMP), the committee asked TAMIN to submit a bank guarantee equivalent to the amount of remediation plan.