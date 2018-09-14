‘Untouchability prevails in Sanamangalam village in Tamil Nadu'

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Untouchability prevails in Sanamangalam village and even the police are unable to question the practices, according to Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Hosur taluk president Sridharan.

He blamed the police for the situation getting becoming so serious. They could have settled the matter on Monday itself by pacifying those involved. However, it escalated because of their negligence, said Sridharan.

He also criticised the police for not booking the caste Hindus under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Asked about it, Hosur Deputy Superintendent of Police (in charge) Sankar said this would done after verifying the relevant community certificates. The police would also send a letter to the Hosur RDO to call a peace meeting.

Hosur Tahsildar Muthupandi said that though he had heard of the incidents in Sanamangalam, he was unaware of untouchability existing in the village. He would inquire into the matter, the Tahsildar added.