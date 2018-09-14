Victims tell a harrowing tale of castism

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: V Geethammal (45), a Dalit, told Express her son, V Harish (20) and his friend V Madhu were on going to work on a motorcycle on Monday through the village when B Mahesh (21), a caste Hindu, questioned them for speeding and abused them using caste slur.

Following this, there was an altercation between them. Her son was attacked, but escaped from Mahesh and returned to their house and told the family about the incident. Later, Geethammal and a relative went to the spot to ask about it, but they were attacked there by several caste Hindus. Some of them even snatched the mangalasutra of M Nagammal (41), who was with her, while some tore their dresses. Geethammal also suffered head injuries.

On Monday evening, P Sanjay (16) from a Dalit settlement, went to buy a tablet for his sick mother, but shop owner refused to give it to him. He then set off to a pharmacy at Bagalur, which is 5 km from Sanamangalam. Meanwhile, N Pratheema (30), a caste Hindu woman, allegedly threw a stone at Sanjay, which hit his head, Puttappa, the boy’s father, who is at the Hosur Government Hospital, said.

After the incident, he accompanied his son to hospital, but was waylaid by some caste Hindus and assaulted on his chest and nose.

Dr Kathiravan of the Hosur GH said both Sanjay and Puttappa had minor injuries. He could give more details only after results of tests were obtained.