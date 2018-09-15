Home States Tamil Nadu

22-year-old arrested for attacking plus 2 girl in Tamil Nadu

A 22-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly assaulting a class 12 girl with a knife near Padavedu bus stop in Tiruvannamalai district on Friday morning.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 22-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly assaulting a class 12 girl with a knife near Padavedu bus stop in Tiruvannamalai district on Friday morning. Apart from sections 294 b,  324, 354 and 307 of the IPC, he was also charged under the POCSO Act.

According to Santhavasal police, Pasupathi M (22), a resident of Mangalapuram in Polur taluk, used to follow the girl. “The girl had rejected his proposals several times. On Friday, however, he again approached her and threatened her to love him,” the police added.

The victim, along with two of her schoolmates, was waiting at the Padavedu bus stop at 8.30 am when Pasupathi approached her. As she rejected his proposal again, Pasupathi allegedly pushed her down and assaulted her with a knife. The locals rushed her to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. They also caught hold of Pasupathi and handed him over to police.

