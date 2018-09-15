Breather for P Chidambaram's family till October 12

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Union minister P Chidambaram’s wife, son and daughter-in-law got further relief over appearing before a special court in connection with the prosecution initiated by Income Tax Department under the Black Money Act after Madras High Court extended its interim order dispensing with their appearance till October 12.

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad passed the order as the interim order awarded on August 31 expired on Friday.

On September 3, the bench reserved its orders after concluding the final hearing. According to the I-T, the trio had failed to disclose a property they jointly owned in Cambridge, in the UK worth ` 5.37 crore which would amount to an offence under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.

This apart, the department had alleged that Karti had failed to disclose an overseas bank account he held with Metro Bank in UK and investments he had made in Nano Holdings LLC, USA.