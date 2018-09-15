CM Edappadi K Palaniswami opens flyover near Tirupur Bus Terminus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday inaugurated a flyover constructed near Tirupur Bus Terminus by the Highways and Minor Ports Department, through video-conferencing at the Secretariat.

The flyover was constructed at a cost of `43 crore. The Chief Minister also inaugurated eight bridges over rivers, travellers bungalow, and safety roller barriers constructed at a cost of `40.15 crore in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Erode, Coimbatore and Chennai.

State Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and Highways and Minor Ports Department officials, among others, were present on the occasion.