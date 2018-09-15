Home States Tamil Nadu

Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam meet Assembly Speaker

However, official sources said Palaniswami and Panneerselvam discussed about sending the one month salary of AIADMK MLAs and Ministers to Kerala flood relief fund.

Published: 15th September 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

TN Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal(Centre)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday met Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal at the latter’s chamber at the Secretariat and held discussions for sometime.

The meeting lasted around 25 minutes. It assumes significance as the verdict in the 18 MLAs disqualification case is expected next week.

