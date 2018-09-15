ICG’s Ship Vijaya, second in series of 98-metre offshore patrol vessels, commissioned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Vijaya, the second in the series of 98-metre offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) was commissioned in Chennai by Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra on Friday.

Designed and built indigenously by Larsen & Toubro, the vessel is fitted with advanced technology, navigation and communication equipment, sensor and machinery and will enhance the ICG’s operational capability to discharge the multifarious maritime tasks.

The ship, on joining the Coast Guard fleet, will be based at Paradip. She will be deployed extensively for Exclusive Economic Zone (EZ) surveillance and other duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard charter.

Presently, ICG has a fleet of 137 ships and 62 aircraft. Further, 61 ships are at various stages of construction at different shipyards. Vijaya is commanded by Harinder Jit Singh and manned by 12 officers and 91 men.

The ship is equipped with an Integrated Bridge System, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System and High Power External Firefighting system.

It is designed to carry one twin-engine helicopter and four high speed boats, including two inflatable boats for boarding operation, search and rescue, law enforcement and patrol. The ship is also capable of carrying limited pollution response equipment to contain oil spill at sea.

Rajendra Singh, Director-General, ICG, and senior dignitaries of the Central and State governments were present on the occasion.