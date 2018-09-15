Staring at power crisis, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami sends SOS to PM for swift coal bailout

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the coal stock in the State has reached a critically low level, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct authorities concerned, both in the ministries of coal and railways, to ensure a supply of 72,000 tonnes of coal per day to Tamil Nadu at the earliest.

In a letter to the PM, Palaniswami said, “The coal stock in the State has reached critically low level due to less receipt from coal companies. At present, the thermal power stations of the Tamil Nadu government power utility (TANG-EDCO), have a stock sufficient only for three days.”

He also said that on an average, 72,000 tonnes (at least 20 rakes) of coal were required per day to maintain continuous generation in power plants of TANGEDCO daily.

“However, on an average we are receiving only seven to eight rakes per day. This coupled with the fact that the wind energy season also gets over by the middle of September has made the situation quite precarious. Unless the coal supply position is improved immediately, some of the thermal power stations will have to be shut down leading to power outages,” he pointed out.

A few days ago, DMK president MK Stalin alleged that there were unannounced power cuts across the State in the guise of ‘maintenance shutdowns’. Responding, Electricity Minister P Thangamani said there were no power cuts or outages. However, the minister said the unexpected outages on September 9 and 10 were due to annual overhauling works at two units of Kudankulam atomic power station and two units of Vallur thermal power station.