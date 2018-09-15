UGC invites institutions for Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications from higher education institutions for participation under the second phase of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan is a flagship programme of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to involve higher education institutions in the indigenous development of self-sufficient and sustainable village clusters for inclusive India.

With the intention of enriching rural India, selected institutions are expected to customise the available technology and develop new technology, as per the local needs, and improve the implementation of existing government programmes.

It was aimed at getting most of the country’s higher education institutions in the inclusive development of villages, in collaboration with district authorities, through social, managerial and technological interventions through their faculty and students.

In the recent national conference of vice-chancellors and directors, it was resolved that all higher education institutions would associate themselves actively in implementing UBA, UGC said in a letter to V-Cs of universities.

Institutions can apply online at unnat.iitd.ac.in before September 20. Selection of institutions will be done on challenge mode and results will be announced on October 2. Any recognised higher education institution already involved in development activities, have at least 500 students (excluding first and final year students), and have at least two faculty members involved in development activities in rural areas, are eligible to participate in the UBA scheme. MHRD will assist in training and gap-funding for technical solutions.

In the first phase, 426 technical institutions and 262 non-technical institutions were selected for the programme.

