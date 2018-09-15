Home States Tamil Nadu

UGC invites institutions for Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications from higher education institutions for participation under the second phase of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.

Published: 15th September 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

UGC head office at New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications from higher education institutions for participation under the second phase of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan is a flagship programme of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to involve higher education institutions in the indigenous development of self-sufficient and sustainable village clusters for inclusive India.

With the intention of enriching rural India, selected institutions are expected to customise the available technology and develop new technology, as per the local needs, and improve the implementation of existing government programmes.

It was aimed at getting most of the country’s higher education institutions in the inclusive development of villages, in collaboration with district authorities, through social, managerial and technological interventions through their faculty and students.

In the recent national conference of vice-chancellors and directors, it was resolved that all higher education institutions would associate themselves actively in implementing UBA, UGC said in a letter to V-Cs of universities.

Institutions can apply online at unnat.iitd.ac.in before September 20. Selection of institutions will be done on challenge mode and results will be announced on October 2. Any recognised higher education institution already involved in development activities, have at least 500 students (excluding first and final year students), and have at least two faculty members involved in development activities in rural areas, are eligible to participate in the UBA scheme. MHRD will assist in training and gap-funding for technical solutions.

In the first phase, 426 technical institutions and 262 non-technical institutions were selected for the programme.

Noble aim

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan is a flagship programme of MHRD to involve higher education institutions in
indigenous development of self-sufficient and sustainable village clusters for inclusive India

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UGC Unnat Bharat Abhiyan higher education India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity