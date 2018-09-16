AIADMK government must go for betterment of Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: While stating that a jokers’ rule was taking place in the State, DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday called the BJP government fascist.

Every year, the DMK celebrates the birth anniversaries of Periyar, Anna, and the launch of the party as ‘Mupperum Vizha’. This year, the event was held in Villupuram. Lakhs of cadre gathered at the municipality ground here to take part in the first public meeting conducted after Stalin became the party’s chief.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin said AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu should be put to end to bring back the self-respect of the State. If the party took rest, there would be no dawn for the State, he said.

Like the Hitler’s in Germany and the Mussolini’s in Italy, BJP rule was taking place at the Centre, said Stalin, adding that BJP had blocked the passport of a woman for calling them fascist. BJP says it provides security for Hindus, but most of the victims of the Thoothukudi shooting incident belong to the religion, Stalin said. The girl who had committed suicide over NEET was a Hindu and most of the students who were struggling to clear the exam are Hindus, he said.

Stating that Tamil Nadu had become the worst-affected State due to the Centre and the slavish State government, Stalin said corruption prevailed in all sectors in the AIADMK government. Ministers had been involved in all sorts of robberies except burgling houses, Stalin said.

Recalling that Modi had asked if anyone was ready for a debate with him about his 48 month-rule, Stalin asked the Prime Minister what happened to `15 lakh for each citizen and the 10 crore-job opportunities promised by Modi during the election campaign. He complained that offices of Governors had become CCTV cameras of the Centre and asked BJP government to point out at least one good scheme

implemented by them in TN. The DMK should end the rule through democratic way, he told the cadre.

Stalin announced that a trust would be set up in the name of Muthamizh Aringar Kalaingar to grant financial support to people for their medical and educational needs. The trust would open an IAS academy to train students, he said.