C Vijayabasker’s elevation shocking: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan expressed shock after Health Minister C Vijayabasker was elevated to the post of AIADMK organising secretary, here on Saturday.

Published: 16th September 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan visiting Deenadayalan at the Government General Hospital in the city.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan expressed shock after Health Minister C Vijayabasker was elevated to the post of AIADMK organising secretary, here on Saturday.

Thirumavalavan said, “Though the accusation against Vijayabaskar and top police officials in the gutka scam has not been proved, it is shocking that he has been elevated by the CM.” He was speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore Airport. Speaking about the release of seven convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Thirumavalavan said that Governor Banwarilal Purohit has a power to release them under the 161 of constitution.

“Though the State has recommended their release, it hasn’t happened so far. Hence, the State should meet the Governor and seek release of the seven convicts at the earliest,” he said.

Thirumavalavan also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi should step down since he has taken no action against the report submitted by former RBI director Raghuram Rajan.

Speaking to reporters DMK treasurer Durai Muragan also charged that AIADMK has given the post to the minister to prevent him from disclosing names of other leaders involved in the gutka scam.

