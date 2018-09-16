Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja booked for ‘outburst’ during Vinayaka idol procession

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI, CHENNAI: A day after a video clip of BJP national secretary H Raja allegedly passing derogatory remarks against the HC and his heated exchange with an inspector in Pudukkottai went viral, a case was booked against him under 9 sections of IPC on Sunday. Raja, however, denied the charges and said the video had been edited.

Raja was in Meiyapuram that falls under Thirumayam police limits on Saturday to participate in a Vinayagar idol procession. When the organisers reportedly tried to take a detour into a road where a church was situated, police intervened and said they must stick to the permitted one. Following this, Raja engaged in heated arguments with inspector A Manoharan and others.

In the clip, inspector Manoharan is seen referring to High Court order on the subject of Vinayaga procession routes, followed by an outburst by Raja. The BJP leader singles out Manoharan and alleges he was receiving monetary favour from certain groups and goes on to accuse the whole police force as corrupt. He even questions why the policemen were still wearing uniforms even after DGP’s house was raided by CBI.

As the clip went viral, there was condemnation from advocates, politicians, and social activists who demanded that Raja be arrested. On Sunday, police booked a case, following a complaint by inspector Manoharan, against Raja under 8 sections, including 153 A, 353, 505 (1) (b) (c), 506(1) of IPC. Cases were also booked against 7 others, including the functionaries of Hindu Munnani and BJP ,on same charges. Ponnamaravathy inspector S Karunakaran would handle the case. Speaking at the inauguration of Vinayakar procession at Koothanallur in Tiruvarur district on Sunday, Raja claimed the clipping was an edited version of what he spoke.

‘Take action for remarks’

The AIADMK and DMK on Sunday opposed BJP national secretary H Raja’s alleged remarks against the police and judiciary.

DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, in a tweet, demanded that the Tamil Nadu government take legal action against him.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar deprecated the outburst against police and said the government was considering taking action and holding consultation with legal experts. He also expressed the hope that the court would take action on its own against Raja for his remarks against the judiciary.