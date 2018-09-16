Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja booked for ‘outburst’ during Vinayaka idol procession

The BJP leader has been embroiled in several controversies in the past over his remarks on various issues.

Published: 16th September 2018 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national secretary H Raja arguing with police officials in Pudukkottai district on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI, CHENNAI: A day after a video clip of BJP national secretary H Raja allegedly passing derogatory remarks against the HC and his heated exchange with an inspector in Pudukkottai went viral, a case was booked against him under 9 sections of IPC on Sunday. Raja, however, denied the charges and said the video had been edited.

Raja was in Meiyapuram that falls under Thirumayam police limits on Saturday to participate in a Vinayagar idol procession. When the organisers reportedly tried to take a detour into a road where a church was situated, police intervened and said they must stick to the permitted one. Following this, Raja engaged in heated arguments with inspector A Manoharan and others.

In the clip, inspector Manoharan is seen referring to High Court order on the subject of Vinayaga procession routes, followed by an outburst by Raja. The BJP leader singles out Manoharan and alleges he was receiving monetary favour from certain groups and goes on to accuse the whole police force as corrupt. He even questions why the policemen were still wearing uniforms even after DGP’s house was raided by CBI.

As the clip went viral, there was condemnation from advocates, politicians, and social activists who demanded that Raja be arrested. On Sunday, police booked a case, following a complaint by inspector Manoharan,  against Raja under 8 sections, including 153 A, 353, 505 (1) (b) (c), 506(1) of IPC. Cases were also booked against 7 others, including the functionaries of Hindu Munnani and BJP ,on same charges. Ponnamaravathy inspector S Karunakaran would handle the case. Speaking at the inauguration of Vinayakar procession at Koothanallur in Tiruvarur district on Sunday, Raja claimed the clipping was an edited version of what he spoke.

‘Take action for remarks’

The AIADMK and DMK on Sunday opposed BJP national secretary H Raja’s alleged remarks against the police and judiciary.

DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, in a tweet, demanded that the Tamil Nadu government take legal action against him.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar deprecated the outburst against police and said the government was considering taking action and holding consultation with legal experts. He also expressed the hope that the court would take action on its own against Raja for his remarks against the judiciary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu BJP H Raja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  