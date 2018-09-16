Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit assures a ‘just and fair’ decision

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after the Tamil Nadu Cabinet recommended release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the office of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday promised ‘a just and fair decision’ in this issue in accordance with the Constitution.

A Raj Bhavan communication in this regard also denied reports that a reference was made to the Union Home Ministry on the release of convicts. “The records which are voluminous, are being received from the State government, with the connected judgments having been handed over to Raj Bhavan on Friday (Sep 14) only.

The case is a complex one and involves the examination of legal, administrative and constitutional issues. All efforts will be taken to process the papers scrupulously. Necessary consultation may be carried out... in due course. The decision will be taken in a just and fair manner in accordance with the Constitution,” the Raj Bhavan added.