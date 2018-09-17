ISRO to launch three more satellites to boost rural internet

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch three more high-throughput satellites to boost rural internet connectivity under the Digital India project, announced space agency’s Chairman K Sivan on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Sivan said ISRO had already launched GSAT-19 last year and gearing up to launch GSAT-29 and GSAT-20 in the coming months. GSAT-11, the heaviest satellite made by India till date weighing 5,725 kg will be flown from Guiana Space Centre using Ariane-5 rocket. “All these satellites combine will fast track Digital India mission and enable India to achieve 100 gpbs internet speed in rural area,” he said.

On Chandrayaan-2 mission, Sivan said the launch window is planned between January 3 and February 16, 2019. “We are aiming for January 3 and going by the status of launch vehicle and the satellite, we do not expect any delay unless we encounter some difficulty during the testing phase,” he said. Asked about the certifying agency for the rocket that would carry Indians for manned mission, he said ISRO will be the certifying agency. Norms for certification will be drawn with the help of Directorate-General of Civil Aviation.

S Rakesh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Antrix Corporation Ltd, said the commercial arm of ISRO had earned a revenue of `220 crore from the launch of two UK satellites.