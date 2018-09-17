Periyar's 140th birth anniversary: Activists recall the social reformer who was always open to criticism

Vignessh KJ By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: “When I had gone to address a gathering at Chinnalapatti, some persons pelted stones at me, but I started the oration. Lamps were shattered and a stone hit my hand. As the situation had become uncontrollable, the meeting was cancelled. Now, the same town welcomes me with garlands. Humiliation does not diminish the esteem I earned. In fact, they heighten it,” Periyar said in 1972.

The social reformer, whose 140th birth anniversary is observed on Monday, always told the audience that they were at liberty to reject his words and oppose his ideas. Agrees writer V Geetha. Periyar’s life was a great demonstration of listening to something that one does not like and saying what the majority does not believe, she says. “We are witnessing a prevalence of complete disinclination to points of view that one does not like, whether it is State trying to stop people from uttering opinions that it finds inimical or people’s unwillingness to listen to opposite points of view.”

Periyar was trying to build a civil society which would rest on dialogue and dissension. We need that vision today, says Geetha. He noted that what we practised today might appear odd and anachronistic to those who view us several years down the line.”

In the public life of Periyar, his fights for the rights of women, Dalits, minorities and backward classes can be subsumed under an ultimate goal of a casteless society. Punitha Pandian, the editor of Dalit Murasu, calls the leader a supermarket. All these aspects are its sections, he says. “When Periyar was once asked what would Adi Dravidars gain if they joined Dravidar Kazhagam, he said they would only lose ‘Adi’ and become Dravidars.”

But the Hindutva forces are working to divide people along caste lines and they want people to address themselves by their caste names, like Devendra Kula Vellalar, Pandian says. “While Ambedkar and Periyar fought to dismantle caste structure, the forces tried to strengthen it. That was when reservation came into play.”

At this point, one may question whether the goal of Tamil nationalism has diminished the social and radical politics of the Dravidian movement. But Periyar did not promote an exclusionary xenophobic nationalism, says Karthick Ram Manoharan, an assistant professor of political science at the Centre for

Studies in Social Sciences. Despite the limitations of his Dravidian project, it provided a platform for members from any oppressed community, to come together in a broad identity that was fluid. “Periyar did not endorse chauvinistic celebrations of a Tamil past, but anticipated an egalitarian future that was broadly inclusive.”