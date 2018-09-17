Home States Tamil Nadu

PSLV-C42 successfully puts two satellites in orbit from Sriharikota

S Somanath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), said the next launch PSLV C-43 will be carrying one Indian satellite and 31 customer satellites. 

Published: 17th September 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

PSLV-C42 on the First Launch Pad (Photo | ISRO official website)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In one of those rare ‘night’ rocket launches, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully put in orbit two international customer satellites belonging to United Kingdom on board PSLV-C42.   

In its 44th flight, India’s workhorse PSLV took-off in a textbook style at 10.08 pm from First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, about 100 km from Chennai. It was the lightest version of PSLV flying in Core Alone configuration in which the rocket will be without six solid strap-on motors.
Compared to some of the other previous missions, Sunday’s launch was a cake walk for the national space agency and since this being a dedicated commercial launch, no manoeuvres were attempted.

The rocket has performed exceedingly well with zero deviation. Just over three minutes into the flight, heat shield separation took place and under 18 minutes PSLV-C42 achieved the desired altitude of 588 km travelling at a speed of 7,566.69 metres per second and the two satellites - NovaSAR and S1-4 - got separated and placed in a Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO).

Inside the VIP box were officials from Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL) of United Kingdom who eagerly followed the flight profile alongside ISRO officials, including former Chairman AS Kiran Kumar.

Soon after the successful launch, a visibly delighted ISRO Chairman K Sivan congratulated his team and said the number of launches will significantly improve in the coming months. In the next six months, the space agency is planning to achieve 18 missions. “There will be a launch  every two weeks in the remaining months of this year,” Sivan said.  

He also hinted at more dedicated commercial launches as industry is being roped in to build PSLV rockets. “In the next one year, we are hopeful of launching an industry-built PSLV rocket.”
S Somanath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), said the next launch PSLV C-43 will be carrying one Indian satellite and 31 customer satellites.    

Meanwhile, breaking away from the tradition, Sivan asked a foreign national to address after the launch. Sir Martin Nicholas Sweeting, founder and executive chairman of SSTL, said: “This launch shows the confidence and strong bond between India and UK space agencies. We are happy with the performance of PSLV and the precise injection of our satellites,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISRO PSLV-C42

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  