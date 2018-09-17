Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP gifts gold ring to a baby born on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday

The party state unit also distributed welfare aid to several people to mark the Prime Minister's 68th birthday.

Published: 17th September 2018

By PTI

CHENNAI: A baby born at a primary health centre here Monday coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday was gifted a gold ring by the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP as part of its celebrations of the day.

Party's state unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan presented the gold ring to the newborn at the government-run PHC at Purasawalkam in Central Chennai.

She also gave away gift packs to some other babies born at the facility in the past few days.

Soundararajan told PTI that the party had announced it will present gold rings to all babies born at the PHC on Monday.

However, only one baby was born at the facility.

"I presented a gold ring to one child (born Monday). However, we presented gift packs to other newborns, numbering 17-18, at the health centre," she told PTI.

Soundararajan, herself a gynaecologist, shared on Twitter, pictures of her with the newborns at the hospital.

The party state unit also distributed welfare aid to several people to mark the Prime Minister's 68th birthday.

