CM Palaniswami, OPS and Stalin greet PM Modi on his 69th birthday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.“My warm wishes to you for a wonderful year ahead. I pray that the Almighty may grant you many more years of good health and strength to serve our nation and the people,” the Chief Minister said in his message to the Prime Minister. Palaniswami also sent a bouquet to Modi.

The Deputy CM in his greetings said, “I am sure under your visionary and dynamic leadership, our country would attain still greater heights of development and glory in the near future.”He also said he had received the Prime Minister’s letter dated September 10 on the launch of Swachhata Hi Seva Movement and promised that he would strive to make the Swachh Bharat initiative a grand success in Tamil Nadu.

DMK president MK Stalin conveyed his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Monday.

In his twitter account he said, “ Warm greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his birthday. I wish him good health and a long life.”