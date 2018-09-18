Home States Tamil Nadu

Cops tighten security as slippers found on Periyar statue in Tirupur 

Dravidar Kazhagam local functionary K Shanmugam removed the slippers and found that the statue was also damaged with stones.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

The police taking away the person who allegedly hurled shoe on the statue of Periyar' while his followyers gathered to garland on the occassion of Periyar's' 140th birth aanivarsary on Monday in Chennai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : While people across the State were observing the 140th birth anniversary of social reformer and Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar E V Ramasamy, a statue of the late leader in Dharapuram was found with two slippers placed on the head on Sunday night. Dravida Kazhagam members and supporters were greeted with this sight at 6 am on Monday, when they went to garland the statue outside a park on Udumalaipettai-Dharapuram road.

Dravidar Kazhagam local functionary K Shanmugam removed the slippers and found that the statue was also damaged with stones. “For the birth anniversary, we had painted and cleaned the statue till 11 pm on Sunday and came back early on Monday morning. Between this time, some culprits damaged the head of the statue and glasses,” he explained.

Based on his complaint, Dharapuram police registered a Community Service Register (CSR) and were probing into the matter. They were collecting CCTV footage available from the locality. Meanwhile, after a man (allegedly a BJP member) hurled shoes at a Periyar statue in Chennai, police in Coimbatore and Tirupur tightened the security around the statues of the leader in the two districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Periyar DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo