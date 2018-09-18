Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight Chennai-Gummidipundi trains halted for nine days

As many as eight suburban train services in Chennai-Gummidipundi section will be operated only up to Ponneri for nine days from today till September 27, except September 21.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : As many as eight suburban train services in Chennai-Gummidipundi section will be operated only up to Ponneri for nine days from today till September 27, except September 21. To carry out the track maintenance which involves de-stressing of rails, and welding between Gummidipoondi and Kavaraipettai stations in Chennai-Gudur section, train operations will be suspended from 9.15 am to 11.55 am.

According to a press statement, Chennai MMC-Gummidipoondi local trains scheduled to leave Chennai at 8.15 am, 9 am, 9.30 am and 10.25 am will be partially cancelled between Ponneri and Gummidipoondi, and will run only between Chennai-Ponneri from today till September 27, except September 21. 

Similarly, Gummidipoondi-Chennai trains leaving Gummidipoondi at 9.50 am, 10.50 am and 11.20 am will run only from Ponneri to Chennai from today till September 27, except on September 21. The trains will start as per the scheduled departure.

