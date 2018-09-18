Eight Puzhal prison staff transferred

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Six grade I warders and two chief head warders have been transferred from the Central Prison, Puzhal, to other central prisons in the State on ‘administrative grounds’ after the department ordered an enquiry based on a news report on inmates enjoying luxuries. A Pavadairayar and D Selvakumar have been transferred to Vellore central prison, J Jebastin Selvakumar and P Prathapsingh, to Coimbatore, N Singaravelan has been shifted to Salem and N Subramani has been sent to Tiruchy central prison. All are grade I warders.

Also, G Vijayaraj, has been transferred to sub-jail, Ooty and T Ganesan has been shifted to sub-jail, Chengam. Both are chief head warders. The Superintendents of prisons have been instructed to give non-sensitive assignments to the warders as their integrity was doubtful.