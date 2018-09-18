Five-star treatment in jails needs to stop: Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL : If prison life is luxurious, people will not have the fear of committing crime, said union minister Pon Radhakrishnan during his visit to Nagaraja temple in Nagercoil on Monday. He quoted State Law Minister’s statement that as per HC order, first class prisoners are given additional facilities. “If prisoners are provided with five star hotel facilities, they will have no fear to commit crime and will be led in wrong path,” he said, and asked the law minister to withdraw his statement.

Regarding the shortage of coal, he added, “Accounts of coal being supplied to the thermal power station and the its requirement of stock is usually monitored on a regular basis. But now, there is no record of such details and the department has failed to monitor. Despite the State facing shortage of coal, Centre will support the State,” he said.

The Chennai Port has received an increasing revenue this year compared to the last year. The non-implementation of 19-km elevated highway project along Maduravoyal-Port in Chennai has created problems. A discussion meeting was supposed to be held on September 10 but was cancelled. However, the project will be implemented without fail, he said.

Speaking at the party’s State-level labour conference in Tiruchy, Radhakrishnan said “We do not agree with insulting any leader. But we must note that there is a growing discontent in TN against Periyar and his Dravidian ideology. Even some radical Tamil outfits are against Periyar. Dravidian ideology is dead and Tamil people are ready to bury it.”