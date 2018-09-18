Indian Coast Guard official told to explain how transponders on fishing boats work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After Ministry of External Affairs stated that transponders are being installed to monitor the movement of fishermen at the International Maritime Boundary limits (IMBL), the Madras High Court has asked Indian Coast Guard Commander or any competent authority to explain in the court on September 19 how signal and two-way communication will be provided between Indian fishing boats fitted with transponders and Coast Guard or Indian Navy vessels.

Directing Mohana Sundaram Additional Director of Animal husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries to submit a detailed technical knowhow as to how the transponders of boats and towers operate, a division bench comprising Justices Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad has sought a report as to whether fishermen of Nagapattinam to Rameswaram region for the present can be given transponders and VHF handsets.

The court also wanted the Coast Gurad commander or any other competent authority to explain as to whether there could be any Coast Guard Ship or Navy Ship providing communication or signal to the fishermen by way of transponders and to have a two way communication for the said boats to the coast guard or Navy ship.

The bench passed the interim order on a PIL moved by Fishermen Care, a fishermen rights organisation seeking direction to the Centre to refer all the cases of violation of human rights of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka to the International Court of Justice.

Earlier, Union Ministry of External affairs filed an affidavit submitting that a Joint Working Group (JWG) comprising officials from India and Sri Lanka has agreed to establish joint patrolling around IMBL by Coast Guard/Navy of both the countries for better coordination and monitoring, and establishment of a hotline connectivity for quick communication between Coast Guards of both the countries.

Assistant solicitor-general Karthikeyan submitted the report of deputy secretary (Sri Lanka) in the ministry of external affairs, P D George, to the court. The report also stated that Indian Space Research Organisation has provided transponders on a trial basis to fishing boats. “On successful implementation, it is proposed to instal transponders on a large-scale in fishing boats having close proximity to neighbouring countries, and in Tamil Nadu, so as to locate their movements and prevent cross-border fishing activities,” the report said.“Tamil Nadu government has communicated a list of 1,215 boats for fitting transponders to ISRO and 243 transponders have been installed in fishing boats from various districts of the State,” the report said.

