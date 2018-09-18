My life is under threat in prison: Nirmala Devi

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR : Suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi claimed before the Judicial Magistrate in Virudhunagar, on Monday, that her life was under threat at the Madurai Jail.Her judicial custody, as well as that of her aides V Murugan and Karuppasamy, was extended to September 19. It may be recalled that Nirmala Devi had allegedly had phone conversions with a few girl students of the Devanga Arts college in Aruppukottai, attempting to lure them.

She was arrested after the college secretary Ramasamy lodged a complaint on April 16. She was produced at the Virudhunagar Judicial Magistrate Court on April 17 and remanded to the Madurai Central Prison under judicial custody. Nirmala Devi and her aides filed several bail petitions at the Virudhunagar courts and the Madurai High Court, but their pleas were dismissed.