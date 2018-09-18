Home States Tamil Nadu

No move to saffronise campus: Pondicherry University

Steps are being taken by the university to provide WiFi facility at Aurobindo Hostel.

Published: 18th September 2018

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY : The Pondicherry University on Monday denied allegations by a section of students that there was a “move to saffronise the campus”. An official statement from the varsity maintained that it was a secular institution imparting quality higher education to students and researchers, irrespective of their caste, religion or creed, from all over the country.

Steps are being taken by the university to provide WiFi facility at Aurobindo Hostel. Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh and Registrar Sasi Kanta Dash are working tirelessly to improve all-round facilities and existing infrastructure.

All the issues raised by the students are being addressed by the authorities of the university and getting them resolved one by one, the statement said. Meanwhile, the Vice chancellor held discussions with the  representatives of Students Action Committee, the coordinated forum of student associations consisting, for nearly two hours and agreed to redress their demands within a stipulated time period.

