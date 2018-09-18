Police to blame for 1997 violence, says BJP leader

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Former BJP MP and Coir Board chairman C P Radhakrishnan’s Monday evening speech hinting involvement of policemen in the violence after the murder of traffic cop Selvaraj in 1997 has set the cat among the pigeons. After Chathurthi idol immersion, Hindu Munnani organised a meeting in Coimbatore on Monday evening. During the event, Radhakrishnan reportedly claimed that police were involved in the violence that broke out after the murder of Selvaraj.Radhakrishnan said, “Our motive is not to complain against police action.

You (police) have to understand one thing, Selvaraj, who was doing his duty was hacked to death. Things that happened after the death was neither done by BJP nor HM. The violence was perpetrated by the police. We did not point fingers at any personnel,” he said. “Why are my innocent brothers, who did nothing, still behind bars,” he asked, adding that pointing fingers at police was like betraying the nation. This sparked controversy as in the firing after the murder, 12 were killed. When Express tried to contact C P Radhakrishnan, his mobile phone was switched off.