Home States Tamil Nadu

Police to blame for 1997 violence, says BJP leader

You (police) have to understand one thing, Selvaraj, who was doing his duty was hacked to death.

Published: 18th September 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Former BJP MP and Coir Board chairman C P Radhakrishnan’s Monday evening speech hinting involvement of policemen in the violence after the murder of traffic cop Selvaraj in 1997 has set the cat among the pigeons. After Chathurthi idol immersion, Hindu Munnani organised a meeting in Coimbatore on Monday evening. During the event, Radhakrishnan reportedly claimed that police were involved in the violence that broke out after the murder of Selvaraj.Radhakrishnan said, “Our motive is not to complain against police action.

You (police) have to understand one thing, Selvaraj, who was doing his duty was hacked to death. Things that happened after the death was neither done by BJP nor HM. The violence was perpetrated by the police. We did not point fingers at any personnel,” he said. “Why are my innocent brothers, who did nothing, still behind bars,” he asked, adding that pointing fingers at police was like betraying the nation. This sparked controversy as in the firing after the murder, 12 were killed. When Express tried to contact C P Radhakrishnan, his mobile phone was switched off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo