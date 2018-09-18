Report sought from Advocate-General on contracts awarded by panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has directed the Advocate-General (AG) to file a detailed report over allegations that World Bank guidelines with regard to award of contracts were violated by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami. The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to produce complete details of the five highway projects in connection with which the DMK had levelled corruption charges against the Chief Minister. This apart, the report must also mention the exact sum the contractor had spent so far in the projects, the court added.

The court then posted the plea for September 26 for further hearing. Justice A D Jagadish Chandira directed the Advocate-General Vijay Narayan to file a report after it was alleged by senior counsel NR Elango, appearing for RS Bharathi of DMK, that awarding of contracts violated World Bank guidelines where-in no person who is related to any of the members of the committee should be awarded any contract. He also produced a copy of the guidelines framed by the World Bank to be followed while implementing projects funded by it.

Elango alleged that guidelines for award of contracts were violated as the Chief Minister was also the Chairman of the empowered committee to award contracts. “The guidelines, particularly pertaining to procurement clearly makes contractors closely related to project implementing authorities’ ineligible to participate in the tender. Therefore, the entire projects have been awarded to firms owned by the Chief Minister in complete violation of the guidelines,” he alleged.

The judges directed the AG to file a report with regard to the formation of steering committee and the empowered committee, members of the committee and chairman of the committee and also with the details when the committee was formed and what were all the contracts awarded by the committee to whom and when. Denying the contentions, Narayan submitted that the Chief Minister was not the project implementing authority, as it was being done through committees constituted for the purpose.

“The entire project implementation is monitored by three committees — empowerment committee, steering committee, and project implementation committee,” he said. Moreover, if there were any irregularities or procedural lapses in awarding the tenders it would attract only civil liability not criminal, he added.

He said the contracts were annuity contracts which had been structured by World Bank so that the contractor was paid a certain sum once in six months while ensuring that the roads were maintained by the same contractor for eight years and completely re-laid on the eighth year. “For the past 20-years, about 281 projects have been implemented in the State through such annuity contracts and most of the time there were only one participant,” Narayan said.

This came after the AG filed the day-to-day inquiry report of DVAC in a sealed cover to the court. Taking the report on record, the court asked whether the DVAC had anything to say on DMK’s additional plea to transfer the probe to an independent investigating agency.