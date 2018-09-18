Rich tributes paid to Periyar on 140th birth anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Leaders of various political parties and cadre paid floral tributes to the statue of EV Ramasamy (Periyar) on the occasion of his 140th birth anniversary, in the city on Monday. DMK leaders, MK Stalin, K Anbazhagan, RS Bharathi and TR Baalu paid tributes to the statue on Anna Salai. Led by Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK cadre paid floral tributes to the leader.

TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar led his party members in paying homage to the late leader. MDMK leader Vaiko along with other leaders garlanded Periyar statue located in front of the party office. Cadres of Dravidar Kazhagam( DK) paid tributes at Periyar Thidal, Vepery.

BOOK CULPRITS UNDER NSA: STALIN

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin said that the person who hurled a footwear at Periyar statue on Anna Salai on Monday should be detained under the National Security Act. In a press release, he said attempts had been made to desecrate Periyar statue at Theevu Thidal at Dharapuram in Tirupur and Periyar statue on Anna Salai in Chennai. Those responsible should be detained under NSA.