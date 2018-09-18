Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai​ calls on 'roughed up' auto driver, gives sweets

Soundararjan, who was accompanied by her aides, also shared a couple of pictures she shot on the occasion.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan Tuesday visited an autorickshaw driver, who was manhandling here after he posed a question to her on rising fuel prices triggered a controversy, and enquired about his well-being.

The BJP leader's visit to the residence of Kathir in the city came a day after a video clip purportedly showing the man being shoved aside went viral on the social media, drawing widespread criticism of her.

After the visit, Soundararajan told reporters that she called on the driver as a "wrong depiction" was being made out regarding the incident.

On Monday, she had asserted the man "was not manhandled as is being claimed by some channels. I did not even see him, but I did answer his question," she had told PTI.

The BJP leader uploaded a video of her visit to the house of Kathir on Twitter in which she is seen having a casual interaction with him enquiring about his well-being and offering sweets to his family members.

Soundararjan, who was accompanied by her aides, also shared a couple of pictures she shot on the occasion.

In the brief video clip which went viral, the man emerged from behind the gathering when Soundararajan was fielding questions from reporters on the sidelines of an event organised in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday in the early hours of Monday.

He was heard asking her about the rising fuel prices and immediately a party functionary shoved him aside even as Soundararajan answered without turning around to see him.

She had said since the identity of the man was not known and as it was about 12. 30 am, party workers as part of security measures took him away.

Later, the auto driver had told reporters that he was "misunderstood," by the BJP workers.

"I only tried to vent my grievance. The petrol price hike is hurting drivers like me more," he had said.

Soundararajan calling on the autorickshaw driver comes weeks after DMK chief M K Stalin visited employees of a restaurant in the city after they were assaulted by some party workers.

Then also, a video of the incident had gone viral, with netizens attacking the DMK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan TN auto driver questions BJP Fuel price hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju